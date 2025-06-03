US commerce secy was very positive about India-US equation: KM Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, has expressed optimism about the future of India-US trade relations. Following US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's speech, Birla said that Lutnick was "very positive" about the India-US equation and the future of the two nations.

While speaking to ANI, Birla said, "I think he (US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick) was very positive about the India-US equation, the future of the two countries together."

Birla stated that Lutnick spoke about the strong friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, "He talked about how Prime Minister Modi and President Trump are great friends and that really helps in doing things together between the two nations."

According to Birla, Lutnick expressed confidence that a trade deal between the two countries would be announced soon. "He also said that the trade deal should be announced soon. I thought that he sounded really positive about the Indo-US future together." US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, expressed optimism about a potential trade deal between the United States and India, highlighting the strong relationship between the two countries. In a video clip posted on X from the event, Lutnick said, "I spoke at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Annual Leadership Summit tonight. We have a great relationship between our countries. I'm optimistic for a trade deal soon that will benefit both nations. "

Earlier, on Monday (local time), in a conversation at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC, US Second Lady Usha Vance recalled her visit to India and her children's experience there and called the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "very special." She said that her children put PM Modi in the grandfather category, and they loved him and hugged him when they visited his residence during their visit to India. Vance called the visit to India a "trip of lifetime for them" and added that it was her children's first visit to India. She also spoke about visiting places in North India, including Taj Mahal and enjoying Indian food.

An official release published days earlier stated that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Second Lady Usha Vance will attend the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit. According to the release, Secretary Lutnick will share his insights on strengthening the US-India strategic and economic partnership to achieve the goal set by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi for USD 500 billion in bilateral trade. The Summit will also feature the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, in a fireside chat.