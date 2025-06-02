Home / Economy / News / Banks make a killing from TERPs, standing deposit facility arbitrage

Banks make a killing from TERPs, standing deposit facility arbitrage

The SDF window, which came into effect from April 2022, offers 25 bps lower than the policy repo rate

UPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.3 trillion on Sunday, latest data by the RBI showed.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Banks have been borrowing heavily from the Tri-Party Repo (TREPS) market and deploying those funds into the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is offering higher interest rate than the former, leading to increased volumes in the SDF window.
 
The weighted average TREPS rate was trading at 5.66 per cent on Monday, 9 basis points lower than the SDF rate which currently stands at 5.75 per cent.
 
The SDF window, which came into effect from April 2022, offers 25 bps lower than the policy repo rate. In the overnight market, volumes in TREPS are much higher than in the call money market.
 
Banks borrowed over ₹4 trillion from TREPs on Monday.
 
Banks parked ₹2.3 trillion under the SDF window on Sunday, according to the latest data by the RBI. On April 3 of the current year, banks had parked a record ₹4.13 trillion with the RBI under the SDF.
 
After the first policy repo rate cut of 25 bps by RBI in February, the spread between TREPs rate and SDF was 30 bps. It narrowed to around 15 basis points after the second repo rate cut of another 25 bps in April, said market participants.
 
The overnight rate fell below the SDF rate after liquidity in the banking system turned surplus in early April.
 
“The volume in SDF has been high because banks have been booking profit by borrowing from TREPS and parking in SDF,” said a market participant.
 
“The banks, especially the public sector banks, have excess SLR with them, which they are deploying in TREPS,” the person added.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.3 trillion on Sunday, latest data by the RBI showed.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian economy to be close to $30 trillion mark by 2047: Amitabh Kant

RBI may go for 'jumbo rate cut' of 50 bps on Friday: SBI research

Telangana aims to become $3 trillion economy by 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

Good news very soon on India-Oman free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBanksIndian Banks AssociationRBI Policy

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story