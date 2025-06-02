Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

Curbed by cost pressures, fierce competition and the India-Pakistan conflict, India’s manufacturing activity decelerated in May to grow at its slowest pace in three months, a private survey said on Monday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 57.6 in May from 58.2 in April.

A figure above 50 denotes expansion in manufacturing activity while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 47th month running.