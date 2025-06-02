Home / Economy / News / GST Council may reclassify key intermediaries as exporters in next meeting

GST Council may reclassify key intermediaries as exporters in next meeting

"With the Law Committee's approval expected shortly, the GST Council's final decision in its next meeting could mark a turning point for India's intermediary-driven export sectors," said the official

GST
premium
Currently, intermediary services fall in the 18 per cent GST slab under the Central GST Act. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The upcoming 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may approve a proposal reclassifying intermediaries — including brokers, agents, and digital platforms — as exporters, granting their services a zero-rated status, said a senior government official.
 
The move is aimed at alleviating an 18 per cent GST burden on such entities. The issue is likely to be taken up for final approval after the Law Committee’s nod, paving the way for significant financial relief to such firms.
 
“With the Law Committee’s approval expected shortly, the GST Council’s final decision in its next meeting could mark a turning point for India’s intermediary-driven export sectors,” said the official.
 
Currently, intermediary services fall in the 18 per cent GST slab under the Central GST Act.
 
The amendment proposes deleting Section 13(8)(b) of the Integrated GST (IGST) Act, which currently mandates that the place of supply for intermediary services be deemed as India, thereby subjecting them to domestic taxation.
 
Once revised, these services will qualify as exports, making them zero-rated, enabling businesses to claim refunds on input taxes.
 
“This reform will level the playing field for Indian intermediaries competing globally, as foreign clients often cannot claim input tax credit on GST charged here,” the official stated.
 
The change could also resolve pending show-cause notices totaling ₹3,357 crore issued to intermediaries, primarily in sectors like textiles and commodities trading, said sources in the know.
 
Tax experts underscored the amendment’s alignment with global practices. “Intermediary services should inherently qualify as exports under IGST. The current provision creates an undue tax burden, which this correction addresses,” said Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory. 
 
Separately, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to urge states in the upcoming GST Council meeting to align their GST registration procedures with the streamlined norms recently issued for CGST officers by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), a senior government official told Business Standard.
 
Although GST is a unified tax in structure, it is jointly administered by the Centre and the states.
 
In April, the CBIC had issued detailed instructions to CGST officers, aimed at curbing discretionary practices in processing registration applications.
 
The guidelines clarified that only documents listed in Form GST REG-01 should be sought and directed officers to avoid irrelevant or presumptive queries.
 
They also laid down strict timelines — seven working days for standard applications and up to 30 days for high-risk cases requiring physical verification.
 
“The finance minister will nudge states to follow the same registration guidelines in spirit and practice. GST is a shared responsibility, and there needs to be uniformity in how rules are implemented,” the official said.
 
The official added that early signs of implementation at the central level are encouraging.
 
“We are seeing positive traction in registration numbers, though we don’t have consolidated data yet as it has only been a month.
 
We will also ask states to share their numbers to assess the broader impact,” the official added. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banks make a killing from TERPs, standing deposit facility arbitrage

Indian economy to be close to $30 trillion mark by 2047: Amitabh Kant

RBI may go for 'jumbo rate cut' of 50 bps on Friday: SBI research

Telangana aims to become $3 trillion economy by 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanGST Council meetGST CouncilGross domestic product

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story