United States Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, just days after his confirmation by the US Senate. However, he will not present his credentials as the US envoy during this visit, US officials clarified.

Gor is accompanied by Michael J Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, for the six-day trip from October 9 to 14, the US State Department said in a statement.

During their engagements, Gor and Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

“The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the State Department said.

Visit amid push to finalise trade pact The visit comes as India and the US move to finalise a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) aimed at streamlining exports from both sides and aligning tariff frameworks. Relations between New Delhi and Washington have cooled in recent months after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” However, recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump have raised hopes of a thaw in ties. Both sides have also resumed discussions on the BTA after a short pause.