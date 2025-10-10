Home / Economy / News / US envoy-designate Sergio Gor in India to discuss trade, bilateral ties

US envoy-designate Sergio Gor in India to discuss trade, bilateral ties

Gor's visit comes as India and the US work to finalise a trade deal amid tensions over doubled tariffs and extra duties on Russian crude oil imports

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor
US President Donald Trump with Sergio Gor (Photo/X)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, just days after his confirmation by the US Senate. However, he will not present his credentials as the US envoy during this visit, US officials clarified.
 
Gor is accompanied by Michael J Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, for the six-day trip from October 9 to 14, the US State Department said in a statement.
 
During their engagements, Gor and Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.
 
“The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the State Department said.
 
Visit amid push to finalise trade pact
 
The visit comes as India and the US move to finalise a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) aimed at streamlining exports from both sides and aligning tariff frameworks.
 
Relations between New Delhi and Washington have cooled in recent months after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
 
However, recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump have raised hopes of a thaw in ties. Both sides have also resumed discussions on the BTA after a short pause.
 
Who is Sergio Gor, Trump’s close aide?
 
Sergio Gor, who previously served as White House Personnel Director and is considered part of Trump’s inner circle, was nominated as the next US envoy to India in August.
 
On his nomination, Gor said he was “beyond grateful” to Trump for showing “incredible trust and confidence” in appointing him as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NITI Aayog calls for pruning tax offences from 35 to six in new paper

Rupee regains ground against dollar on likely intervention by RBI

India on track to becoming third largest economy by 2028: UK PM Starmer

Govt looks to increase pulses production by 40% till 2030-31 crop year

India inks critical mineral, climate change and defence deals with UK

Topics :Donald TrumpUS ambassador to IndiaTrade talksbilateral tiesUS India relations BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story