US pause on reciprocal tariffs offers relief to some Indian exporters

Washington’s decision to temporarily pause reciprocal tariffs and continue with an additional 10 per cent baseline tariff on most countries is likely to offer relief to at least some exporters dealing exclusively with the American market.

On April 2, the United States (US) had announced the imposition of country-specific reciprocal tariffs from April 9. With the decision to levy a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, most American buyers had put orders on hold, forcing exporters to nearly stall production in some cases. Owing to the sharp rise in the tariff, buyers were seeking deep discounts.

On Wednesday, in an escalation of the US–China trade war, American President Donald Trump announced a sharp 125 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports, while reversing the decision on reciprocal tariffs on other countries. The 90-day pause came in because, according to Trump, over 75 countries had not retaliated and were in talks with the US.

A 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs and the imposition of a lower 10 per cent tariff instead of 26 per cent will now ensure that there is at least no disruption in production and supply, Ajay Sahai, director-general and chief executive officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said. “Some exporters were almost on the verge of closing down their production because (American) buyers had put orders on hold. They said that they will revert in two to three weeks’ time. So now these companies will continue to produce and export to the US, and there will be no disruption in the production,” Sahai said.

Exporters said they are in a ‘wait and watch’ mode right now, and a reduction in tariff to 10 per cent will bring only temporary relief in certain sectors. Marine products and labour-intensive sectors such as gems and jewellery, carpets, among others, were expected to be the worst hit with the imposition of a 26 per cent tariff. Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council Chairman Kirit Bhansali said while there will be marginal relief, the gems and jewellery segment continues to remain under pressure. ALSO READ: Trump's tariffs, market volatility delay marquee M&A transactions in India “As far as jewellery is concerned, apart from the 6.5 per cent MFN tariff, now there will be an additional 10 per cent import tariff. The additional cost will be borne by the supplier and the buyer. The situation is relatively less tricky. It is a bigger challenge for the loose diamonds segment. Ten per cent will result in additional burden, especially because of the narrow margin in this business,” Bhansali said.

With the US imposing more than 125 per cent tariff on China, exporters believe that the North East Asian country will exit the American market — which is an opportunity as well as a threat for India. On one hand, India will be in a position to attract more investments, as companies are expected to move out of China and large global companies will now want to further diversify their supply chains. The reciprocal tariff situation is expected to prevent companies from concentrating production in one country to avoid high tariffs, benefitting countries like India, Sahai said. On the flip side, India’s exports may face tough competition in markets other than the US. Reduced demand for Chinese products in the American market may result in lower prices for Chinese exports. This will make India’s attempt to increase exports to other countries more challenging.

Bipin Sapra, tax partner at EY India, said that the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs offers short-term relief, but the continuation of a flat 10 per cent duty increases the cost of Indian exports to the US and erodes India’s tariff advantage over competitors like Vietnam and Bangladesh. The US had announced higher reciprocal tariffs on India’s neighbouring rivals such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand — giving India a tariff advantage over these countries. Sapra further said that this is the right time for Indian corporations to revisit their pricing, supply chain and export strategies to navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment.