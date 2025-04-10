Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 33 trillion fresh private investments in GIS 2.0

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to host the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2.0 in 2025-26 (FY26), with an aim to attract nearly ₹33 trillion in fresh private investments. This move is a part of the state’s efforts to become a trillion-dollar economy. UP GIS 1.0 was held in February 2023 in Lucknow which garnered over 27,000 investment proposals worth ₹40 trillion. Projects worth ₹10 trillion were launched in February 2024 at the ground breaking ceremony (GBC) and ₹2.75 trillion worth projects were commissioned. The state is now planning a GBC to launch projects worth ₹3 trillion pertaining to GIS 1.0.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is planning to host GIS 2.0 in the third or fourth quarter of FY26. “The GIS is expected to be organised sometime in November 2025. However, since there are several factors that influence the scheduling of such mega events, we are considering a window between November 2025 and February 2026 to finalise the dates,” a senior UP government official said. The two events — GIS 2.0 and GBC — may either be held together or separately, depending on the circumstances. ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh municipal corporations' revenue jumps 46% to ₹4,586 crore At the two-day UP Investors Summit held February 21-22, 2018, the UP government had received investment proposals worth ₹4.68 trillion across various sectors. This was the first major investors summit under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after assumed office in March 2017.

Invest UP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pradhmesh Kumar said, “To achieve its economic goals, Uttar Pradesh needs ₹110 trillion in fresh investments to become a trillion-dollar economy.” Since 2017, a slew of mega infrastructure projects — including expressways, highways, airports, industrial corridors, manufacturing hubs, and logistics corridors — have been launched to position UP as a leading investment destination in South Asia. Akshat Seth, managing director and CEO, BirlaNu, said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in large scale infrastructure projects owing to the pro-industry policies of the state government. The government is also making efforts to expand its industrial land bank to attract both global and domestic private investors.