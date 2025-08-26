Committed to energy ties with India, says senior US Embassy official

The United States (US) reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with India on energy security and economic growth, focusing on oil, gas, nuclear power, emerging energy technologies, and critical minerals, a senior US Embassy official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, Xiabing Feng, principal commercial officer at the US Embassy, highlighted the growing global demand for critical minerals.

“As the global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, the US and India have an opportunity to lead in securing reliable and sustainable supply chains,” she said. “From seabed mineral exploration to advanced processing technologies, both nations have an interest in ensuring access to minerals needed for energy shortage, emerging technologies, defence, and manufacturing,” she added.

Feng also highlighted three key areas where the US-India collaboration can drive transformative change. "The US and India share a commitment to diversifying energy resources and enhancing infrastructure resilience. By leveraging American expertise in natural gas, nuclear energy, and emerging energy technology, the US can support India's ambitious goals for energy security and grid modernisation," she said. She further noted that US firms are eager to sell to and partner with their Indian counterparts to develop smart-energy solutions. The US and India have renewed their determination to fully implement the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement, which plans to construct US-designed nuclear reactors in India via large-scale localisation and possible technology transfer, Feng said.