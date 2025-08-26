Home / Economy / News / Committed to energy ties with India, says senior US Embassy official

Committed to energy ties with India, says senior US Embassy official

US, India deepen energy ties with focus on critical minerals, nuclear reactors, oil, gas, and smart energy solutions to strengthen long-term energy security

Xiaobing Feng
premium
Principal Commercial Officer at the US Embassy Xiabing Feng highlights collaboration in oil, critical minerals.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
The United States (US) reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with India on energy security and economic growth, focusing on oil, gas, nuclear power, emerging energy technologies, and critical minerals, a senior US Embassy official said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, Xiabing Feng, principal commercial officer at the US Embassy, highlighted the growing global demand for critical minerals.
 
“As the global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, the US and India have an opportunity to lead in securing reliable and sustainable supply chains,” she said. “From seabed mineral exploration to advanced processing technologies, both nations have an interest in ensuring access to minerals needed for energy shortage, emerging technologies, defence, and manufacturing,” she added. 
Feng also highlighted three key areas where the US-India collaboration can drive transformative change. “The US and India share a commitment to diversifying energy resources and enhancing infrastructure resilience. By leveraging American expertise in natural gas, nuclear energy, and emerging energy technology, the US can support India’s ambitious goals for energy security and grid modernisation,” she said. 
She further noted that US firms are eager to sell to and partner with their Indian counterparts to develop smart-energy solutions. The US and India have renewed their determination to fully implement the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement, which plans to construct US-designed nuclear reactors in India via large-scale localisation and possible technology transfer, Feng said.
She added that the government of India has announced plans to introduce amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and Civil liability for Nuclear Damage Act to enable greater nuclear collaboration. 
“The US and India have agreed that under the revised agreement in which long-standing civil liability issues are resolved, we can facilitate local and international industry participation in nuclear energy projects.” 
Feng also recalled that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, both leaders “reaffirmed their roles as leading consumer and producer in shaping the global energy markets and assured commitment for bilateral energy security partnership, including oil, gas and nuclear energy.”

Connect with us on WhatsApp

RBI asks banks to monitor 'high risk' fund flows coming from Pakistan

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

