Home / Economy / News / RBI asks banks to monitor 'high risk' fund flows linked to Pakistan

RBI asks banks to monitor 'high risk' fund flows linked to Pakistan

It named Pakistan as "high risk" jurisdiction from an arms financing perspective and cited Indian investigations into arms financing but did not go into detail about their findings

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
A spokesperson for State Bank of Pakistan told Reuters such steps did not reflect objective assessments made by global standard-setting bodies. | (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the country's lenders to increase scrutiny over funds flowing indirectly from Pakistan, according to a letter seen by Reuters that cited a "high risk" of such money being used to buy arms. 
Direct flows of funds from Pakistan to India are largely prohibited, with every transaction requiring central bank's approval.
The directive, dated August 6, follows investigations by Indian agencies after the two neighbouring countries engaged in a fierce four-day military conflict in May. 
It named Pakistan as "high risk" jurisdiction from an arms financing perspective and cited Indian investigations into arms financing but did not go into detail about their findings. 
According to a government source with direct knowledge of the matter, Indian investigative authorities found that some Pakistan nationals had sent funds to India via other countries. 
India's banking channels are at a "high risk" of being used for arms funding by Pakistan, said the source who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. 
The central bank has general guidelines in place for banks to prevent money laundering, and the financing of arms and terrorism, but a directive drawing attention to Pakistan is rare. 
The Reserve Bank of India did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment. 
RBI CLAIM REJECTED 
Pakistan's central bank rejected claims that Pakistan-related fund flows were "high risk," saying such assertions were politically motivated. 
A spokesperson for State Bank of Pakistan told Reuters such steps did not reflect objective assessments made by global standard-setting bodies. 
The central bank would work with global financial bodies to keep Pakistanâ€™s trade and remittance flows smooth, transparent and regulated, said the spokesperson. 
Zafar Masud, president of the Pakistan Banks Association, said in a statement Pakistan's "anti-money laundering laws and combating the financing of terrorism is very strict and robust." The RBI letter to banks and non-bank lenders also separately cited cases where Pakistan had been accused of violating global sanctions and rules. 
It noted that a June 2025 report by the global anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force had accused a Pakistan state-owned entity, the National Development Complex, of evading sanctions by importing items for missile development without declaring them. 
Pakistan's foreign ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From July 2017 to Diwali 2025: India's evolving GST journey explained

MSMEs must focus on quality, competitiveness, and global integration: Govt

Tirupur, Noida, Surat exporters halt production amid high US tariffs: FIEO

Are export sectors in the firing line? Markets brace for tariff fallout

Japan to unveil plan to invest $68 bn in India over 10 years in AI, chips

Topics :India-Pak conflictindia-pak tiesIndia-PakRBI

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story