US pharma tariffs: CDMOs with innovator exposure likely to take a hit
Branded, patented pharma companies that have not agreed to lower drug prices via MFN agreements will face 100 per cent tariffsSanket Koul New Delhi
Branded, patented pharma companies that have not agreed to lower drug prices via MFN agreements will face 100 per cent tariffsSanket Koul New Delhi
Bitter dose
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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 7:22 PM IST