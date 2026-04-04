Costly LNG terminals in India hit by low utilisation amid supply shock

Can LNG demand recover after the war ends?

On the flip side, once the war ends, India’s LNG facilities may gain because of New Delhi’s plans to accelerate adoption of piped natural gas (PNG), which will replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), currently India’s main fuel for cooking. Since March 15, 2026, on average, more than 10,000 new PNG connections are provided daily, regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said in a note. India has only 1.2 crore households hooked to PNG compared to over 35 crore connected to LPG, oil ministry data showed. These connections use 3 million cubic metres of gas a day, and the government said that domestic production of gas in India can comfortably serve over half of LPG users.