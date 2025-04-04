US tariffs: India closely tracks imports amid risk of Chinese goods influx

New Delhi is closely monitoring the inbound shipments entering the country as Washington’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on its key trade partners has intensified the threat of an influx of Chinese products into the country.

The department of commerce has been holding back-to-back internal meetings headed by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal to firm up a strategy on how to prepare if such a situation arises.

“The department of commerce is alert and closely watching the import situation even before the United States (US) announced reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. The US has been levying additional tariffs on Chinese goods,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.

US President Donald Trump on April 2 signed an executive order on reciprocal tariffs, imposing additional ad valorem duties ranging from 10–50 per cent on imports from a large number of trading partners. The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from Saturday and the remaining country-specific additional duty will be effective from April 9. While the reciprocal tariff on India is 26 per cent, a higher tariff has been imposed on China—at 34 per cent. In the case of China, the 34 per cent reciprocal tariff is in addition to the 20 per cent tariff that has already been levied—bringing the total tariff to 54 per cent. This is in addition to the US tariffs on certain Chinese goods, imposed under the Joe Biden administration, that took effect from September last year.

Experts said that higher tariffs are gradually reducing China’s access to the American market. As a result, there is concern that China will divert its exports to other countries. This could increase the risk of dumping. “China has already reduced its exposure to the US market. If you observe, Chinese imports into the country (India) have been gradually on the rise. The government needs to be more proactive now,” Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor at Council for Social Development, said. He further said that since the US has imposed tariffs on most products, the risk is high across all products.