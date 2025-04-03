US tariffs likely to impact IT firms' revenue from retail, manufacturing

The imposition of US tariffs is expected to significantly dampen growth prospects for Indian information technology (IT) companies in key sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer packaged goods in the US, at least in the short term, according to industry experts and analysts.

The three verticals are the largest contributors to the topline after banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) for a majority of the large and mid-cap companies. Uncertainty in the sectors will translate into slower decision-making and less discretionary spending on new-age technologies.

Macquarie analyst Ravi Menon said that he expects “very low” to “zero” growth, but not a decline, in manufacturing and retail.

“The impact is indirect as uncertainty increases and manufacturing, specifically in the US, might see issues that will impact IT spending. And of course people worry about the US slipping into a recession,” added Menon. For TCS, India’s largest IT services company by revenue, consumer business and manufacturing contributed 15.7 per cent and 8.7 per cent to the revenue for the third quarter ended December 31. For Infosys, manufacturing and retail contributed about 29.3 per cent during the same period, while for Wipro, consumer business was about 19 per cent and energy, manufacturing and resources 16.9 per cent. HCL has about 20 per cent of its revenue coming from manufacturing.

Shares of most of the IT companies on BSE were in the red, and so was the BSE Information Technology Index, which was down 3.78 per cent. Shares of mid-tier companies such as KPIT, Coforge, and Persistent were hammered the most. For BFSI and business services, the impact of the tariffs is likely to be secondary, with a greater impact on IT services demand. While banks may not be directly hit by tariffs, they are exposed to the financing risk of their manufacturing, CPG, and retail clients. BNP Paribas said that some of the US macroeconomic data have started showing signs of a slowdown, raising the risk of stagflation at best and a recession at worst.