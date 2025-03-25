Home / Economy / News / Industrial goods tariffs be India's focus during trade talks with US: GTRI

Industrial goods tariffs be India's focus during trade talks with US: GTRI

Both sides hope to finalise the first tranche of the agreement by the fall of 2025

India US trade
The discussions will hammer out the details of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with the aim to finalise the contours of the deal.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India must remain focused on negotiating only industrial goods tariffs during the upcoming talks with Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch this week, Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI) said on Tuesday.
 
Lynch, along with a team of US government officials, is in India for a five-day visit, starting March 25 for meetings with the Indian side, as part of the ongoing bilateral trade discussions between the two countries. The discussions will hammer out the details of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with the aim to finalise the contours of the deal.
 
Both sides hope to finalise the first tranche of the agreement by the fall of 2025.
 
It recommended that India should eliminate tariffs on 90 per cent of industrial tariff lines, if the US does the same. This strategy would cover over 90 per cent of India-US bilateral merchandise trade.
 
It further recommended that India should not engage in discussions around intellectual property, digital trade, agricultural tariffs or subsidies, or government procurement.
 
That apart, talks about easing regulations for US giants like Tesla, Starlink, Amazon, and American pharma firms raise serious concerns around national security, IPR, and the long-term impact on Indian businesses, it stated.

Also Read

India, US to focus on increasing market access, lowering duty: Minister

Nasa staff worried as layoffs begin under Trump's cost-cutting initiative

Russia, US analysing outcome of talks on Ukraine in Riyadh, says Kremlin

India eyes tariff cut on $23 bn of US imports, to shield $66 bn in exports

International students weigh news risks of studying in US under Trump

 
Last month, India tried to address US President Donald Trump’s concerns by cutting basic customs duties on a bunch of items in its Union Budget, as well as on bourbon whiskey before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Trump.
 
“India’s recent unilateral reduction of tariffs on US products like whiskey and motorcycles has gone unacknowledged by the US side,” it said.
 
In another report, GTRI said that India must be cautious while negotiating the proposed BTA with the US since the absence of ‘Fast Track Trade Authority’ (FTTA) in America makes any pact vulnerable to Congressional changes.
 
FTTA is a special power that the US Congress gives to the president to help speed up and simplify trade negotiations with other countries. However, the US currently lacks FTTA.
 
“In addition, the US uses a one-sided certification process pressurising the partner countries after a trade deal is signed. These two factors create serious uncertainty. They can allow the US to change the deal later or demand more than what was originally agreed,” the report said.
 
It also said that the absence of FTTA exposes any finalised agreement to unpredictable legislative intervention in Washington.
 
“As negotiations continue, the path forward demands not only diplomatic skill, but also vigilance against legal asymmetries embedded in America’s trade playbook. Without Fast Track Authority in place and with the precedent of post-agreement certification allowing the US to impose additional demands, the risk of asymmetric obligations is real,” it said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FTA negotiations: India playing it on the front foot against New Zealand

New Income Tax Bill set for discussion in monsoon session: Sitharaman

S&P cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.5% amid global strains

India must tread carefully in US trade talks amid legislative risks: GTRI

India, Singapore join hands for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

Topics :Donald TrumpUSTRtariffsGlobal TradeUS tradebilateral tiestrade agreements

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story