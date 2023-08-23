Home / Economy / News / Vegetable price inflation to decline from Sept, says RBI Governor Das

Vegetable price inflation to decline from Sept, says RBI Governor Das

He said despite core inflation in the country remaining elevated, the steady easing seen in the last few months indicates that monetary policy transmission is happening

Reuters Mumbai
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Vegetable prices in India have already begun to soften and inflation in this segment is likely to decline from September, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a speech on Wednesday.

Annual retail inflation in July rose 7.44%, its highest in 15 months, as vegetable and cereal prices skyrocketed.

Geopolitical tensions could hamper the food price outlook but the outlook for cereal prices looks bright, Das said.

He said despite core inflation in the country remaining elevated, the steady easing seen in the last few months indicates that monetary policy transmission is happening.

The central bank remains firmly focused on aligning inflation to the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) mandated medium-term target of 4%, Das said.

The RBI will be on guard to ensure the second-order impact of inflation is not persistent, he added.

(Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Topics :Shaktikanta Dasvegetable pricesfood inflationRBI

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

