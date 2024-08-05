Viksit Bharat a vision document in work for a developed India by 2047: Govt

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Viksit Bharat is a vision document that is under preparation...As Viksit Bharat is not a project, therefore, provision of financial assistance to states does not arise, Rao Inderjit Singh said

Infrastructure development is an ongoing priority of the government to boost growth and development: Union Minister for Planning | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
Viksit Bharat is not a project but a vision document under preparation, outlining the growth trajectory for India to become a developed nation by 2047, the government said on Monday.

Replying to supplementary queries on whether financial assistance has been provided to states for Viksit Bharat projects during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said, "It is not a project per se".

Viksit Bharat, Singh said, "It is a vision document that is under preparation...As Viksit Bharat is not a project, therefore, provision of financial assistance to states does not arise".

Replying to a question on the policy steps taken in the infrastructure and connectivity sector to boost growth and development, the minister stated that the government firmly believes that these sectors are going to be growth engines for Viksit Bharat.

"Infrastructure development is an ongoing priority of the government to boost growth and development," the minister added.


First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

