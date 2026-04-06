West Asia crisis: Two more Indian-flagged LPG ships exit the Gulf

Two more Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tankers, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, have exited the Gulf carrying the fuel for the South Asian nation, according to ship tracking data on LSEG and Kpler.

A third vessel, Jag Vikram, is still in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, the data showed.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipping through the strait, but Iran says "non-hostile vessels" may transit the waterway if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.

Green Asha and Green Sanvi have crossed the Gulf area and are in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the data showed, taking the total number of Indian-flagged LPG carriers that have traversed the Strait to eight.