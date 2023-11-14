Home / Economy / News / Wholesale inflation at -0.52% in Oct; in negative territory for 7th month

Wholesale inflation at -0.52% in Oct; in negative territory for 7th month

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative zone since April and was at (-) 0.26 per cent in September, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Inflation in food articles eased to 2.53 per cent in October. It was 3.35 per cent in the previous month.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The wholesale price index-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the seventh straight month in October at (-) 0.52 per cent, on easing prices of food items.

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative zone since April and was at (-) 0.26 per cent in September, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In October last year, WPI was at 8.67 per cent.

Inflation in food articles eased to 2.53 per cent in October. It was 3.35 per cent in the previous month.

"The negative rate of inflation in October, 2023, is primarily due to fall in prices of chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The fuel and power basket inflation was at (-) 2.47 per cent in October, against (-) 3.35 per cent in September.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was at (-) 1.13 per cent, as against (-) 1.34 per cent in September.

The annual retail or consumer price inflation for October hit a 5-month low of 4.87 per cent, data released on Monday showed.

Also Read

WPI enters deflation in April first time in 3 yrs as mfg item prices dip

July WPI-based inflation comes at -1.36% as food prices skyrocket

Easing inflation helps FMCG, retail register healthy sales growth in June

WPI inflation declines to -4.12% in June on easing prices of food

At -0.92%, India's wholesale price inflation at its lowest since Aug 2020

Jaishankar, Cameron discuss progressing India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Rural housing construction may be driving up MGNREGS costs, says ministry

Tesla to double its components imports from India, says Piyush Goyal

India-UK FTA: EAM hopes two sides will find 'landing point' which will work

Faster trains are crucial for India to tap global export markets like China

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :wholesale inflationIndia WPI inflationWPI

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story