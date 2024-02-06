Why is achieving 'atmanirbharta' in edible oils a difficult ask?

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , in her FY25 interim Budget speech in Parliament, announced that the Modi government will launch an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' for oilseeds that builds on a similar proposal mooted in one of her previous Budget speeches.

Sitharaman said that the campaign will cover, among other things, ensuring the availability of high-yielding seed varieties, market linkage procurement, value addition, crop insurance and adoption of the most modern techniques in five major oilseeds, which are mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower.

Together, these five oilseeds account for almost 95 per cent of the country's total oilseeds production of 41.35 million tonnes in 2022-23 (July to June).



Any significant jump in domestic production of these five oilseeds would surely cut down reliance on imports.

Budget Announcement

In the past FY23 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid down a roadmap to achieve self-sufficiency in oilseed production, which she further elaborated on in the latest interim Budget.

She said that to enhance the production and productivity to make India self-sufficiency in next five years (from 2021-22 to 2025-26), a concerted focus will be laid on achieving a production of 54.10 million tonnes of oilseeds having a productivity of 1676 kg per ha from current production of 36.10 million tonnes oilseeds with productivity of 1254 kg per ha.



"Additional oilseeds area of 3.5 million ha (from 28.79 million ha to 32.31 million ha) will be brought under oil seeds cultivation through rice fallow, intercropping, high potential districts and non-traditional states and season," Sitharaman had declared.

That apart, the Centre had planned to bring a separate mission on mustard and soybeans that will reduce the overall edible oil import dependency from the then 52 per cent to almost 36 per cent by 2025-26 (edible oil marketing year).

The edible oil year runs from November to October. But, achieving these targets is easier said than done.

Rising Import Reliance

India first started importing edible oils in a big way in the 1990s. And, since then, as per trade sources in the last 20 years (1990-91 to 2020-21), imports have risen by over 160 per cent in volume terms, while in value terms, it has risen from Rs 7000 crore to almost Rs 117,000 cores in 2020-21.



In 2022-23, India imported its highest-ever volume of edible oils at almost 16.46 million tonnes, valued at almost Rs 140,000 crore.

Before the 2021-22 edible oil marketing year, India imported edible oils worth around Rs 157,000 crore, which was 117,000 crores in 2020-21.

Between 2017-18 and 2022-23, the value of India's edible oil imports has risen from around Rs 66,942 crore to almost Rs 138,000 crore, a rise of over 106 per cent in almost five years. (see chart)

At present, on average, India imports around 14-15 million tonnes of edible oils, of which almost 63-65 per cent is palm oil.



Of this, 8.5-9.5 million tonnes of palm oil, of which 45-50 per cent comes from Indonesia and the remaining from neighbouring Malaysia. The remaining is imported soy oil and sunflower oil.

Going forward, as per an assessment made by the SEA, by 2025-26 (November to October), India's reliance on imported edible oils will continue to remain at around 12-13 million tonnes per annum if the current trajectory in domestic oilseeds production and growth continues.

As B.V Mehta, Executive Director of Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) and someone who has tracked the sector from very close quarters for several years, says India at present, on average, is adding two crore people to its total population every year.



The average annual per capita consumption of edible oils is around 17 kilograms.

This simply means that almost 0.5 million tonnes of additional domestic oil production is needed just to meet the basic requirement of this freshly added population each year.

Now comes the question of lowering dependency on imports. Mehta calculated that India will need to add another 3-4 million tonnes to the existing 40-41 million tonnes of domestic oilseed production over the next few years to produce that extra 1.2-1.5 million tonnes of edible oils.

"Of this extra edible oils produced around 0.5 million tonnes will go towards meeting the basic requirement of the rising population while the balance will help in cutting down imports," Mehta told Business Standard.



If we managed to produce 1.5 million tonnes of edible oils extra domestically every year over a five-year period, we might manage to bring down the total imports to less than 10 million tonnes from the current levels of almost 14-16 million tonnes.

Mehta said to achieve this target, you need funds and support at every level, and the budgetary allocation of just Rs 500-600 crore that the Central government has been making since FY23 towards this is grossly inadequate.

"The sum allocated will be spent just on salaries and allowances. We need an annual allocation of not less than Rs 5000 crore to achieve the objective of pushing up domestic oilseeds production. The strategies and the roadmap is already ready but funding needs to be scaled up," Mehta said.



Strategies to Boost Domestic Oilseeds Production

Outside of the recent moves to lower India's rising import dependency on edible oils, governments have, in fact, been working for quite some time on a multi-pronged strategy to lower imports.

The cornerstone of this strategy is announcing a higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for oilseeds as compared to cereals and also improving the procurement of oilseeds at times when prices crash.

Lately, a renewed focus on expanding the area of oil palm and also boosting the production of rice bran oils has been added.

A major drawback of most of the schemes and programs to boost oilseed production is that unless it is supplemented by a robust procurement system which ensures some sort of guarantee on investments made by farmers, a big switch does not happen.



MSP and Oilseed Production

Between 2014-15 and 2020-21 (July to June), when the MSP of paddy (common) was hiked by almost 37 per cent, the acreage under the crop dipped only marginally — by around 2.5 per cent.

And while the MSP of wheat increased by 36.2 per cent during the same period, there was a 10 per cent increase in its area under cultivation.

In contrast, between 2014-15 and 2020-21, the area under soya bean cultivation increased by nearly 10 per cent on the back of its MSP, rising by almost 51.5 per cent.

In other words, though higher MSPs may have encouraged farmers to grow more oilseeds along with pulses, there has been no simultaneous shift away from wheat and paddy.



Experts say that unless backed by strong procurement mechanisms or ready markets, MSPs alone are not enough to encourage farmers to leave cereal cultivation and opt for either oilseeds or pulses.

In the past few years, India's pulse production has risen from a mere 14-15 million tonnes to almost 22-23 million tonnes, not just due to higher MSPs but also because of an assured procurement system by state agencies.

In this, the performance of much talked about Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), which lays down a framework of Central intervention in case of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereal pulses fall below MSP, has also been up to the mark so far.



The Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP), in many of its past reports, had said that there is an urgent need to review PM-AASHA and address implementation issues.

It recommended forming a Committee of Central and State Governments and the private sector to review the Scheme and recommend changes to make it effective.

Palm Oil Mission

One major initiative to boost domestic edible oil production is the revamping of the Oil Palm Mission with the objective of producing 2.8 million tonnes of palm oil locally by 2025-30.

However, even if the mission succeeds, it will not be enough to lower the import dependency significantly.



At 2.8 million tonnes, by 2025-30, domestic palm oil production will still be less than 20 per cent of the total edible imports at the current pace.

However, if the target is achieved, it will still make a significant contribution.

Rice Bran Oil

The third major way the government is looking to boost domestic edible oil availability is by raising rice bran oil production from the current 1.0-1.1 million tonnes per annum to 1.8 million tonnes.

However, taking the production beyond the targeted 1.8 million tonnes so that it makes some tangible impact on the domestic edible oil availability is a big challenge, as trade sources said that for it to happen, domestic rice production has to grow manifold.



India at present produces around 120-130 million tonnes of rice in a year, and taking it beyond the same looks challenging.

Estimates show that from 1 metric tonne of paddy, just around 1.6 per cent of crude rice bran oil is extracted, and when refined, this further goes down to 1.4 per cent.

Therefore, for rice bran oil production to grow beyond 1.8 million tonnes per year is a big challenge.

Market players say to reduce dependence on imported edible oils from the current level of 65 per cent to 10 or 15 per cent in the next 10 years, India needs to focus on raising local oilseeds production to 45 million tonnes by 2025-26 and 60 million tonnes in 2030-31.