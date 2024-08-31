Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil cut to Rs 1,850 per tonne

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty

crude oil
The new rates are effective from today. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:15 PM IST
The government has cut windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 1,850 per tonne, from Rs 2,100 per tonne with effect from Saturday.

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED). The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at nil'.

The new rates are effective from August 31, 2024, an official notification issued late Friday said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.


First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

