Work on to reduce bond issuance cost, says Sebi's Ashwani Bhatia

Ashwani Bhatia, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has revealed the regulator's intent to streamline and standardise the corporate bond market as a way of deepening it. He spoke at the Assocham 6th National Summit & Awards Corporate Bond Market event.

One of SEBI's cost-reduction strategies involves eliminating multiple issuances of offer documents. Bhatia stated that the regulator is focusing on the need for a single general information document for all issuances, which would only require additional information for new issuances.

The regulator also intends to eradicate the 1 per cent security deposit for public issue of debt securities, shorten process times, and make Asba-based applications mandatory for retail.

"Sebi is also exploring a market framework to be applied to every listed issuer with outstanding NCDs valued at Rs 500 crore or above. This is being discussed internally and participants will be required to use it on a 'comply or explain' basis," he said.

Currently, Sebi requires large corporate borrowers to raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowing through debentures over a two-year period. A penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall was due to be levied for non-compliance, effective from March 2023. However, SEBI has extended this deadline to March 2024 under the glide path.

"The 0.2 per cent cost appears to be very high. As part of our initiative towards ease of doing business, we are now working with market participants and issuers on how to address this," Bhatia said.

Bhatia emphasised that a robust bond market would de-risk the banking system, but institutional participation was essential for market depth. He noted that sectors beyond NBFCs, such as manufacturing, were seeing little issuance.

The SEBI official also indicated plans to introduce some industry standardisation, similar to those implemented for government securities, to increase liquidity. This would proceed if a consensus can be achieved with industry players.

In addition to its efforts to develop REITs and InvITs segments, Bhatia mentioned that Sebi would soon introduce regulations for MSME REITs—a framework to bring fractional ownership platforms under regulatory scrutiny. Sebi had issued a consultation paper on the matter in May, but the proposal was not addressed in the subsequent board meeting.

In its endeavour to broaden the debt market, Sebi has launched a backstop facility of Rs 30,000 crore named the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund and a limited-purpose clearing corporation called the AMC Repo Clearing. The regulator has also established minimum thresholds for the 'Request for Quote' platform usage by market participants.

Speaking at the same event, former Sebi Chairperson Ajay Tyagi advocated for the unification of the bond market and relaxation in the limit for FPI investments in corporate bonds.

"The greatest simplicity in its most desirable form would be the unification of the bond market—merging the regulatory regimes for government securities and corporate bonds, both for issuance and trading. This would significantly simplify the life of investors," he said.