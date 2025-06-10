No declining trend in FDI, India seeing renewed inflows: Piyush Goyal

There is no declining trend in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into India, though periodic fluctuations may occur sometimes due to global interest rate changes, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He added India is seeing renewed overseas inflows and the government is open to suggestions and will adopt new measures to promote FDI in the country.

Over the last eleven financial years (2014-25), India attracted FDI worth $748.78 billion, an increase of 143 per cent over the previous eleven years (2003-14), which saw $308.38 billion in inflows.

Additionally, the number of source countries for FDI increased from 89 in 2013-14 to 112 in 2024-25, underscoring India's growing global appeal as an investment destination.

Given these figures, "I don't think that there is any declining trend, periodically there may be some changes, and that happens more due to changes in interest rate cycles in other countries, so if the bond yields in some countries become exorbitantly high, money tends to flow into those countries. we have once again seen money flowing back into India," Goyal told reporters here. In 2024-25, India received a total FDI of $81 billion, which is the highest in the last three years, he said. With $81 billion, India is back into the FDI growth trajectory, he said, adding, "We are a listening government. We are open to suggestions and we are always ready to adopt newer measures".

The highest was $84.83 billion in 2021-22. The minister is here on an official visit to hold meetings with Swiss leaders and companies to boost trade and investments between the two countries. Foreign direct investment in India fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to $9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but grew 13 per cent to $50 billion during the entire previous financial year. Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 14 per cent to $81.04 billion during the last financial year. The same stood at $71.3 billion in 2023-24.