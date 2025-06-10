Real wage growth likely to taper to 6.5% in FY26: India Ratings

Growth in real wages is expected to taper to 6.5 per cent in FY26 from an upwardly revised figure of 7 per cent in FY25, as benign inflation due to favourable monsoon-led steady agricultural growth is expected to support real wages, credit rating agency India Ratings said on Tuesday.
“However, real wage growth could face downward pressures in case there are any adverse weather shock events or disruption in the spatial progression of the monsoon and trade/geo-political issues,” said Paras Jasrai, Associate Director at India Ratings.
The rating agency also expects private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) growth to slow to 6.9 per cent in FY26 from 7.2 per cent in FY25.
“Consumption growth moves in accordance with the trajectory of wage growth. Economic theory posits that individuals base their consumption on their medium- to long-term average income rather than current income to smoothen their income–consumption mix. Thus, if wage growth is perceived as stable, it can lead to a more sustained increase in consumption. Conversely, if wage growth is unstable, then consumption growth may be more muted and volatile,” said India Ratings in a note.
The agency also analysed the recently released national account data by the statistics ministry. It noted that PFCE growth slowed to 5.6 per cent in FY24 after a strong run driven by pent-up demand during FY22–FY23.
“A glance at the data suggests real wages growth was one of the major reasons for the decline in PFCE growth,” the note said.
It observed that the private sector constituted a 42.8 per cent share in overall real wages in FY24, the highest in the 2011–12 series, while the share of the public sector in the real wages bill edged down to 32.9 per cent in FY24 (FY23: 33.0 per cent), the lowest in the 2011–12 series. The share of the household/unorganised sector in real wages also fell to a three-year low of 24.3 per cent from 25.1 per cent during the same period.