World is witnessing trade policy dislocation, says finance ministry

The finance ministry on Wednesday said the world has witnessed “trade policy dislocation” as well as “escalating conflicts” across West Asia since the presentation of Union Budget 2025-26 (FY26) in February.

The ministry cited the presence of these risks to the world economy for its inability to present a Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2025 under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. “…The required projections cannot be made with any degree of certainty,” it noted in a statement on half yearly review of the trends in receipts and expenditure in relation to the budget at the end of the financial year 2024-25, tabled in Parliament.

The Government while presenting the Union Budget for FY 2025-26 had informed Parliament through the Medium-Term Fiscal Policy Statement (MTFPS) and the Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement (FPSS) that rolling targets for FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28 could not be provided mainly on account of continuing global uncertainty and visible benefits of retaining flexibility in conducting fiscal policy operations," the statement noted. "To prepare the MTEF Statement, certain assumptions are made regarding the growth rate of the economy, buoyancy of various taxes, trajectory of non-tax receipts of the Government, etc. These variables are then used to estimate the overall resource position of the Government which in turn is used to make meaningful expenditure projections and rolling targets for the upcoming fiscal years," it pointed out.