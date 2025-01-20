Young Indian leaders dominate WEF 2025, Andhra, Telangana lead delegations

Over the years, younger Indian politicians, including chief ministers and Union and state ministers, have attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit at Davos, Switzerland, to showcase their business and investor-friendly credentials. This year’s summit is no exception. While veteran leaders like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (74), Union Minister C R Patil (69), and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna (71) are attending, the majority of ministers represent the next generation of Indian politicians.

Naidu was a trailblazer for Indian politicians at the WEF in the late 1990s. In 1999, World Link, a magazine published by the WEF, included Naidu, then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, in its global “dream cabinet” alongside leaders such as British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Iranian President Mohammed Khatami. Known for his image as a tech-savvy “chief executive officer” of his state, Naidu, then in his late 40s, was a prominent figure at the WEF annual events.

Since then, younger leaders have consistently represented India at Davos. This year, Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, is leading a strong delegation from Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh’s visit comes amid calls from within the Telugu Desam Party for the 41-year-old to be named the state’s deputy chief minister. Lokesh previously attended the WEF in an official capacity in 2019.

Other leaders attending WEF 2025 include Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (55), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (54), Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev (57), Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa (48), Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu (55), and Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (50). Almost all Union ministers attending, except Patil (69), are under 60, including Ashwini Vaishnaw (54), Chirag Paswan (42), Jayant Chaudhary (46), and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu (37).

Karnataka’s absence sparks criticism

Karnataka, notably absent from this year’s event, has drawn criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president B Y Vijayendra. He accused the ruling Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failing to prioritise Karnataka’s position as the ‘Startup Capital of India.’ In a post on 'X', Vijayendra alleged, “Congress’ priorities are clear: freebies over future, stagnation over innovation,” highlighting that Karnataka has lost its title to Maharashtra while states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana actively pitch for global investments.

India’s presence at Davos

The Centre and states are sharing two India pavilions located on Promenade Street in Davos. The first pavilion features representatives from Left-ruled Kerala, Congress-ruled Telangana, and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. The second pavilion hosts Andhra Pradesh, led by the Telugu Desam Party coalition; BJP-led Maharashtra; and Tamil Nadu, ruled by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Five Union ministers will represent the country at different times, while the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India are also present.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Reddy met at Zurich airport. Naidu and Lokesh later met India’s envoy to Switzerland, Mrudul Kumar, seeking his cooperation in attracting investments from Swiss pharmaceutical giants such as Novartis and Roche.