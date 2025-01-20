'Golden age of US begins now,' says Donald Trump in his inaugural address

'Drill baby drill'

Trump said that now he would direct his attention to tackling inflation and rising energy costs for Americans.

Trump added that he will declare a national energy emergency, and repeated his promise that his administration would ramp up drilling of oil and gas on US soil. "America will be a manufacturing nation once again," he said. "Drill baby drill," he said to applause.

Action against illegal immigration

Addressing the gathering, Trump vowed to take strict action against illegal immigration, and said that he would declare illegal immigration a national emergency, and send troops to the US-Mexico border, and would reinstate his "remain in Mexico" policy as part of a sweeping immigration crackdown.

He also said that he will ask the administration to invoke 'Aliens Enemies Act of 1798, and will direct the government to use the "full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement" to end "foreign gangs on US soil".

Trump further said that he will change the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

Trump's return to the White House is marked by his promise to push the limits of executive power, deport millions of immigrants, and to transform the role of America on the world stage. Trump has promised a flurry of actions, including imposition of tariffs on countries such as Canada, China and Mexico, as soon as he takes office. Only men and women Trump said that he will ask the administration to recognise only two biological sexes, and not transgenders. The move is seen as an attempt by Trump to dismantle the 'woke culture' which he promised during his campaigning. 'The future is ours' Trump ends his speech

Trump ended his speech by acknowledging his political comeback and said that "the American people have spoken". "I stand before you as proof that you should never believe something is impossible to do. In America, doing the impossible is what we do best," Trump said. He concluded his speech by saying that America will not be conquered or intimidated. "We will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation," he said. "The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun," Trump ended.