Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt works to convert investment proposals into running projects

Rajasthan govt works to convert investment proposals into running projects

A source in the industries department said that to make things easy for prospective investors, the state government is planning to develop a three-layer system to give clearance to these proposals

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan
Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government in Rajasthan is going all out to make Rising Rajasthan, a global investment summit, successful.
 
The summit, which was held here on December 9-11, 2024, saw the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) worth around Rs 35 trillion.
 
“Since the announcement, we have been engaged in making the investment summit successful. The seriousness of the state government can be gauged from the fact that it appointed 23 senior IAS officers in international jurisdictions as single points of contact for foreign investors. Also, many other senior officers are working to convert these MoUs into running projects,” a senior official of the industries department said.
 
A source in the industries department said that to make things easy for prospective investors, the state government is planning to develop a three-layer system to give clearance to these proposals.
 
According to him, the chief minister will clear 261 files of more than Rs 1,000 crore and 1,678 proposals of Rs 100-1,000 crore will go to the chief secretary for clearance.
 
The remaining 9,726 files will be disposed of by heads of concerned departments and other officials. 

Also Read

Rajasthan businesses gear up for wedding boom, expect crores in revenue

Work in progress to power up Rajasthan govt's solar energy capacity

RBSE 2025 exams: Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 exams to begin, check dates

Investigation confirms bird flu as cause of cranes' death in Jaisalmer

Centre extends soyabean procurement deadline in Maharashtra, Raj to Jan 31

 
According to estimates, in terms of investment size, clearance of 88 per cent, that is investment proposals worth Rs 32 trillion, will be in the hands of the chief minister.
 
To smoothly facilitate the implementation of MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) conducted a training session for officials.
 
Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to review the progress of MoUs regularly.
 
However, trade bodies and economists do not feel optimistic as a similar kind of event was organised by the previous Ashok Gehlot government in 2022 Invest Rajasthan – in Jaipur on October 7-8.
 
According to the All Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body, not even 10 per cent of those investment proposals saw light of the day.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to launch critical mineral mission to boost production: Mines minister

Premium

India's fraying Gulf oil ties get a fillip on US' sanctions on Russia

How India's trade ties with US panned during past two administrations

Geological survey indicates presence of lithium in Odisha: GSI official

India targets $250 bn of engineering exports by 2030, says Commerce Secy

Topics :rajasthanInvestmentRajasthan governmentBhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story