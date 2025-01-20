Rajasthan govt works to convert investment proposals into running projects

The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government in Rajasthan is going all out to make Rising Rajasthan, a global investment summit, successful.
The summit, which was held here on December 9-11, 2024, saw the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) worth around Rs 35 trillion.
“Since the announcement, we have been engaged in making the investment summit successful. The seriousness of the state government can be gauged from the fact that it appointed 23 senior IAS officers in international jurisdictions as single points of contact for foreign investors. Also, many other senior officers are working to convert these MoUs into running projects,” a senior official of the industries department said.
A source in the industries department said that to make things easy for prospective investors, the state government is planning to develop a three-layer system to give clearance to these proposals.
According to him, the chief minister will clear 261 files of more than Rs 1,000 crore and 1,678 proposals of Rs 100-1,000 crore will go to the chief secretary for clearance.
The remaining 9,726 files will be disposed of by heads of concerned departments and other officials.