AIIMS BSc Nursing results 2024: Result declared at aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 for August session. The AIIMS B.Sc (H) Nursing Entrance Examination 2024 roll numbers can be viewed on the institute's official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The entrance test was held on June 8 and 9, 2024 and the candidates who have cleared the exam are provisionally qualified for the Mock Round/1st Round of Seat Allocation. The institute has made available the roll numbers, category, PWBD, percentile, and overall rank of qualified candidates.

All candidates who find themselves on the provisionally qualified list will choose their institute of choice through the seat allocation process, subject to the outcome of preliminary examination of uploaded OBC (NCL) or EWS certificate. There will be no claim, including orders of preference, after this decision has been made.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2024: Steps to check

To view the results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

• Go to the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

• On the home page, press on AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 link available.

• A new PDF file will display where applicants can view their roll numbers and percentile.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy for later use.

• For more related details, applicants can view the official website of AIIMS.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2024: Educational qualification

The Intermediate (10 + 2) exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as primary subjects must have been passed with at least 50% overall. Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, six new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were founded in Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Rishikesh.

These institutions began offering the BSc (Hons) Nursing program in August 2013, admitting 60 students per institution. Counselling and admissions for these six new AIIMS are overseen by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2024: Post basic

The AIIMS Bsc nursing 2024 results will be released in two stages i.e, a written test and an interview. Both the initial AIIMS nursing result for the B.Sc. Nursing (post-basic) in Stage 1 and the final AIIMS nursing result are released as a roll number-by-roll merit list of applicants who are chosen for the admissions process.

Candidates' roll numbers, categories, and whether or not they are AIIMS candidates are listed on the merit list. The AIIMS B.Sc. nursing (post-basic) result is shown as the total marks received by candidates in Stages I and II.

In light of the performance in the CBT mode test and interview/individual exam held by the authority, a final merit-wise list will be announced that incorporates details like roll number, total marks, category, and final rank.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2024: Counselling procedure

Depending on the nursing program, AIIMS Bsc nursing counselling will begin after the announcement of AIIMS Nursing 2024 results. For BSc nursing, AIIMS nursing counselling will be offered online, whereas for B.Sc. (post-basic) nursing, counselling will be offered offline. There will be multiple rounds of counselling for each course.

• B.Sc. (H) Nursing: There will be three online counselling sessions.

• B.Sc. Nursing (Post-Basic): The candidate will be evaluated in person after an interview.

Assuming there are seats left empty after the first round of counselling, remaining rounds of counselling will be subsequently held. A candidate will be required to show up at the designated college or institute within the allotted time frame once they have been given a seat.