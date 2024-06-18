Assam CEE 2024: Results likely today on official website at astu.ac.in

The Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) will likely today (June 18) declare the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results. Once announced, the students can view the results from the official website at astu.ac.in. Assam CEE 2024 was conducted on June 2. To get to and download the Assam CEE 2024 results, a candidate should utilize the system-generated application numbers and passwords.

For admission to the state's BTech programs, the Assam CEE is required. Candidates will need to download their Assam CEE 2024 rank card because they will need it for counselling. The total marks obtained in each of the three subjects like maths, physics, and chemistry are used to calculate rank.

Assam CEE 2024: Steps to check

– Visit the official ASTU website – astu.ac.in

– Press on the CEE 2024 rank card link

– On the designated spaces, enter login credentials like application number and password

– Submit and avail the Assam CEE 2024 result rank card.

Assam CEE Result 2024: Top engineering colleges

• IIT Guwahati

• NIT Silchar

• IIIT Guwahati

• Assam Engineering College

• Assam Engineering Institute, Guwahati

• Pragjyotish College, Guwahati

• Jorhat Engineering College

• Tezpur University

• Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati

• Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh.

Assam CEE Result 2024: Details to check

The result card will have the following details:

• Candidate’s name

• Candidate’s photograph

• Qualifying status

• Cutoff marks

• Enrollment number

• Total marks obtained by the candidate.

Assam CEE Result 2024: Counselling schedule

No, the counselling timetable has not been announced at this point. ASTU is yet to publish the detailed counselling schedule. Assam CEE counselling dates will be announced after the result is announced today. Online counselling will be used for Assam CEE counselling.

What is Assam CEE?

The Assam Science & Technological University administers the Assam Common Entrance Examination (Assam CEE) on an annual basis. Through the selection exam, BTech admissions are given to take part in engineering institutes of the state.

The Assam CEE counselling process, on the other hand, is managed by the state's Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).