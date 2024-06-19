Home / Education / News / TN HSC 2024: Supplementary Hall Ticket releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSC 2024: Supplementary Hall Ticket releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE +2 supply exam hall ticket for 2024 will be released by Tamil Nadu Board on June 19. Candidates who have registered can access the website at dge.tn.gov.in to download their admit cards

Results, Exam results
TN HSC 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
On June 19, 2024, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will issue the TN HSC 2nd year Supply Hall Ticket 2024. The admit card for the Class 12 supplementary examination can be downloaded from the DGETN's official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The hall tickets will be announced in the afternoon. 
"You can register your Application Number or Permanent Register No. and Date of Birth on the page and download your exam admit card," reads the official notice. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary exam will be held from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at different exam centres. 

From 10 am to 1.15 pm, the examination will be conducted in one shift. On June 18, 2024, the re-evaluation results for the second year of TN HSC were made public. The link to view the revaluation results is accessible to applicants on the official website of DGETN. 

TN HSC 2024: Steps to check 

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the below steps:
    • Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
    • On the home page, press on TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available.
    • Fill in the login details and press on submit.
    • Your hall ticket will be showcased on the screen.
    • View the hall ticket and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

