TN HSC 2024: Supplementary Hall Ticket releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in

On June 19, 2024, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will issue the TN HSC 2nd year Supply Hall Ticket 2024. The admit card for the Class 12 supplementary examination can be downloaded from the DGETN's official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The hall tickets will be announced in the afternoon.

"You can register your Application Number or Permanent Register No. and Date of Birth on the page and download your exam admit card," reads the official notice. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary exam will be held from June 24 to July 1, 2024 across the state at different exam centres.

From 10 am to 1.15 pm, the examination will be conducted in one shift. On June 18, 2024, the re-evaluation results for the second year of TN HSC were made public. The link to view the revaluation results is accessible to applicants on the official website of DGETN.

TN HSC 2024: Steps to check

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the below steps:

• Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

• On the home page, press on TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available.

• Fill in the login details and press on submit.

• Your hall ticket will be showcased on the screen.

• View the hall ticket and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.