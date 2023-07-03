AIIMS INI CET Counselling Result 2023: Round 2 result to be declared soon

AIIMS INI CET Round 2 Counselling Result The AIIMS INI CET round 2 counselling results will be declared on July 7. Candidates can check their INI CET round 2 counselling results on their official website.
How to Download INI CET counselling results 2023? Here are the simple ways to check INI CET counselling result 2023:
What documents need to be submitted at the allotted college? Here is the list of documents that need to submit at the allotted college:
- Offer Letter
- Seat Allocation Slip
- Final Registration Slip
- Admit Card issued by AIIMS
- Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Exam
- MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate
- Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College
- Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council
- High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth