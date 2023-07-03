Home / Education / News / AIIMS INI CET Counselling Result 2023: Round 2 result to be declared soon

AIIMS INI CET Counselling Result 2023: Round 2 result to be declared soon

AIIMS declared INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023 on June 23 and will release the Round 2 results on July 7. Here's the list of documents you need to submit on the allotted college

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
AIIMS declared INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has declared the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on June 23.
The list of passing candidates is available on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. 

Candidates who managed to get their name on the INI CET counselling round 1 allotment list had to report to the respective college and complete the documentation and seat confirmation process by June 28.
The eligible candidates in Round 1 who have not received any seats will be eligible for the next round. Candidates who secured the 50th percentile for UR Category & 45 percentile for SC/ST/OBC-NCL marks in the INI CET and didn't get any call for round-1 seal allocation will not be eligible for Round 2 seat allocation. But these candidates will be eligible for the Open Round of Seat Allocation.

AIIMS INI CET Round 2 Counselling Result
The AIIMS INI CET round 2 counselling results will be declared on July 7. Candidates can check their INI CET round 2 counselling results on their official website. 

How to Download INI CET counselling results 2023?
Here are the simple ways to check INI CET counselling result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: Check for the INI CET counselling result round 1 or round 2 and click on it.
Step 3: INI CET counselling result will appear on your screen.
Step 4: You can check and download the INI CET counselling result 2023 for future reference.

What documents need to be submitted at the allotted college?
Here is the list of documents that need to submit at the allotted college:

  • Offer Letter
  • Seat Allocation Slip
  • Final Registration Slip
  • Admit Card issued by AIIMS
  • Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Exam
  • MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate
  • Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College
  • Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council
  • High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

