AIIMS INI CET Counselling Result 2023: Round 2 result to be declared soon



The list of passing candidates is available on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has declared the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on June 23.



The eligible candidates in Round 1 who have not received any seats will be eligible for the next round. Candidates who secured the 50th percentile for UR Category & 45 percentile for SC/ST/OBC-NCL marks in the INI CET and didn't get any call for round-1 seal allocation will not be eligible for Round 2 seat allocation. But these candidates will be eligible for the Open Round of Seat Allocation. Candidates who managed to get their name on the INI CET counselling round 1 allotment list had to report to the respective college and complete the documentation and seat confirmation process by June 28.

AIIMS INI CET Round 2 Counselling Result The AIIMS INI CET round 2 counselling results will be declared on July 7. Candidates can check their INI CET round 2 counselling results on their official website.

How to Download INI CET counselling results 2023? Here are the simple ways to check INI CET counselling result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in. Step 2: Check for the INI CET counselling result round 1 or round 2 and click on it.

Step 3: INI CET counselling result will appear on your screen. Step 4: You can check and download the INI CET counselling result 2023 for future reference.

What documents need to be submitted at the allotted college? Here is the list of documents that need to submit at the allotted college: