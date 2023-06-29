Home / Education / News / Medical education in India going through golden era: Union Minister Baghel

Medical education in India going through golden era: Union Minister Baghel

Medical education in India is going through its golden era, Union Minister of State for Health S P Baghel said Thursday

Medical education in India is going through its golden era, Union Minister of State for Health S P Baghel said Thursday, asserting that doctors trained here are highly valued globally and one will find an Indian doctor in every part of the world.

Addressing the 42nd Foundation Day of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), he said healthcare workers have played a major role in enhancing the perception of India as a global powerhouse.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, delivering the keynote address at the event, said in the last two years 25 courses have been introduced.

"This growth serves to provide greater opportunities for medical students and India is able to garner the best health services and expert doctors, serving to fulfil the nation's requirements leading to a healthier society and healthier nation," he said.

Reiterating that the medical sector plays a paramount role in the country's development, Mandaviya urged students to commit to contributing and shaping India into a developed nation.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", Baghel said, "It inspires us to strive not just for a healthy India but for a healthier world aligned with the motto of 'One Earth, One Health'."

Medical education in India is going through its golden era, he said and asserted that Indian doctors are valued so much that one will find an Indian doctor in service in every part of the globe.

Baghel termed the Ayushman Bharat Health Account card as one of the greatest developments India has seen since Independence, enabling healthcare services to reach the most remote areas and benefit the marginalized community.

Addressing the gathering, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul praised the growth and development of medical education and institutions, highlighting their transformation in the last eight years.

"This is a transformative time for medical education due to initiatives introduced in the system," he said, adding medical graduate seats have increased over three times.

Paul also cited the National Medical Commission as a new regulator, the introduction of NEET and the District Regency Programme mandating all second-year post-graduate students to serve in district hospitals for three months each.

