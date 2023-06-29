Medical seats in India more than doubled in last eight years: Dr VK Paul



Speaking at the 42nd Foundation Day of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, Dr Paul also said that during this period, the number of medical colleges in the country has grown from 387 to 704. In 2023 alone, India added 52 new colleges. The seats for medical students in India have more than doubled in the last eight years, Dr VK Paul, renowned paediatrician and member of NITI Aayog said on Thursday. In undergraduate courses, the number of seats has increased to 107,000 from 52,000. In post-graduate courses, the seats have jumped to 67,000 from 32,000, he said.



NBEMS is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is responsible for conducting examinations in the field of modern medicine on an all-India basis. NBEMS conducts NEET-PG, NEET- SS, and NEET-MDS examinations in India every year. He further added that the postgraduate seats have grown over three times in the National Board of Examinations from 4,000 seats to over 13,000 seats.



"This growth serves to provide greater opportunities for medical students and India is able to garner the best health services and expert doctors, serving to fulfil the nation’s requirements leading to a healthier society and healthier nation," Mandaviya said while delivering the keynote address. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the event and launched nine initiatives at NBEMS.

SP Baghel, health minister of state, was also present at the event. He said, "India is in its golden era for medical education."