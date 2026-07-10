AIIMS Paramedical Result 2026 out today at aiimsexams.ac.in; how to check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is set to release the AIIMS BSc Paramedical 2026 result today, 10 July 2026, through its official examination portal. The result will be published on the official AIIMS exams website, at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Those who took the admission exam on July 4, 2026, will be able to access their rank and percentile, obtain the merit PDF, and verify the AIIMS Paramedical 2026 result date.

All candidates provisionally qualified to take part in the counselling and seat allocation procedure will be listed in the PDF result.

How to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical result 2026?

· Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

· Press on the AIIMS Paramedical 2026 Result link under the 'Results & Announcements' section. · Open the result PDF showcased on the screen. · Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number. · Check your qualifying status and overall rank. ALSO READ: Delhi govt schools to hold Class 10, 12 admission test for second round · Download and save the PDF for later reference. Details mentioned in AIIMS Paramedical result 2026 After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully check every aspect. They should contact AIIMS right away if there is any discrepancy. Important details will be included in the AIIMS Paramedical result 2026 PDF and scorecard, such as:

· Candidate's Name · Roll Number · Category · Overall Rank · Percentile · Qualifying Status · Merit Position ALSO READ: Are schools in Delhi, NCR closed today amid heavy rain? Here's what we know · Counselling Eligibility. AIIMS Paramedical Merit List 2026 Seat allocation will only be open to candidates whose roll numbers are on the merit list. The 2026 AIIMS Paramedical Result will be available in PDF format. The following will be on the merit list:

· Roll Number of qualified candidates · Overall Rank · Percentile Score · Candidates eligible for counselling. What happens after the AIIMS Paramedical result 2026? The first round of seat allocation will be open to candidates whose roll numbers are on the merit list. The counselling procedure and admission to the several paramedical programs that AIIMS offers will be based on the merit list. In addition to constantly visiting the official AIIMS examination website for counselling schedules, seat allocation updates, and other admission instructions, applicants should save a copy of the downloaded PDF.