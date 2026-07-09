UPTET answer key 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; raise objection by Jul 14

The UPTET 2026 provisional answer key is available on the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission's (UPESSC) official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Those who took the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now review their answers by downloading the answer key.

Additionally, the commission has opened the objection window, which enables candidates to raise any objection if they feel it is inaccurate. Up to July 14, 2026, the objection facility will be accessible.

UPTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Important Dates

· UPTET 2026 Exam Dates- July 2, 3, and 4, 2026

· Release of UPTET Provisional Answer Key 2026- July 8, 2026

· Objection Window Activation- July 8, 2026 (Live Now) · Deadline to File Objections Online- July 14, 2026 (Until 11:59 PM) · UPTET Final Answer Key Release- Late July 2026 (Expected) · UPTET 2026 Result Declaration- To be announced. How to download the UPTET answer key? · Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. · Press the UPTET Answer Key 2026 link. · Log in using the required credentials. · Submit the details.

· Check and download the answer key. ALSO READ: NEET UG result 2026 soon: Check India's top 10 NIRF-ranked medical colleges · Keep a printed copy for later reference. Step-by-Step process to raise objection for the UPTET Exam 2026 · On the homepage, log in to the official UPESSC objection engine via the direct link provided using your desktop or mobile browser. · Log in by carefully typing your unique UPTET Registration Number along with your Date of Birth (DOB). · Fill in the active CAPTCHA code to load your dashboard.

· Choose the test date, shift, your question paper set code, and the exact Question Number you wish to contest from the drop-down menu. · Provide the answer option you claim is inaccurate. · Attach authentic academic proof supporting your claim. The proof must consist of clean scans from standard reference volumes, SCERT UP curriculum books, or NCERT manuals. Alongside, paste the cover page with author credits for validation. · Review your entry notes. Submit the objection form online and download your generated confirmation receipt as a backup for eventual verification tracking.

UPTET 2026 Marking Scheme & Qualifying Cut-Offs Know your target figures before submitting an objection. The evaluation rules are clear and simple, making it easy to calculate your projected score using the UPTET Provisional Answer Key 2026: · Correct Answer: +1 Mark · Incorrect Answer: 0 Marks (There is no negative marking penalty in UPTET) · Unattempt Questions: 0 Marks ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 today at official website; how to check The final results will go through a state-approved normalisation process to balance difficulty levels across several dates because three shifts were allotted for Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level) and two shifts for Paper 1 (Primary Level).