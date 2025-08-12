AP DSC results 2025 declared at apdsc.apcfss.in, check scorecard & more

AP DSC results Out: The Mega DSC results have been released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (DSE). Using their login credentials, candidates who took the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. 3,36,307 candidates applied for the Mega DSC, which was held by the Andhra Pradesh government to fill 16,347 teaching positions.

Between June 6 and July 2, 2025, the exams were administered, and 92.90% of the candidates showed up for the test. The last day of the recruitment exam was Sunday, July 6, 2025. The department then invited applicants to raise objections and made the preliminary answer key available. The final answer key was prepared once the objections were examined.

AP MEGA DSC 2025 Dates: • Application Period: April 20 to May 15, 2025. • Hall Ticket Release: May 31, 2025. (Revised Hall Tickets were released from June 25, 2025.) • Exam Dates: June 6 to July 6, 2025. (Originally scheduled for June 20 & 21, but postponed to July 1 & 2, 2025.) • Cut-off release: August 8, 2025. Result announcement: August 12, 2025. How to check AP DSC Results 2025? Step 1: Go to the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in Step 2: On the homepage, press on the Mega DSC Scorecard 2025 link

Step 3: Fill in your username and password Step 4: The AP DSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Check and download the scorecard PDF Step 6: Keep it safe for later reference. AP Mega DSC Result 2025: What’s Next? • Merit List Release: DSC and TET scores, if appropriate, will be combined to create a shortlist of candidates based on merit. • Verification of Certificates: Those who have been shortlisted must show up at the specified locations with the necessary certificates for document verification. • Final Selection List: A final selection list will be released following verification.

• Appointment Orders: The relevant district education department will issue appointment orders to the chosen applicants. Joining & Training: Before beginning their responsibilities, candidates must enrol in the schools to which they have been assigned and, if offered, attend induction training. AP DSC Result 2025: Selection process • Selection for School Assistants (SAs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-Special Education) would be based on APTET/CTET scores (20%) and AP DSC marks (80% weightage). • Selection for Secondary Grade Teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (including SGTs in Special Education) would be based on APTET/CTET (20%) and AP DSC (80%) scores.