Cabinet clears ₹4,200 crore Merite scheme to upgrade technical education

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the ‘Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education’ (Merite) scheme aimed at improving the quality of technical education across India.

"It is a ‘Central Sector Scheme’ with total financial implication of ₹4,200 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2029-30. Out of ₹4,200 crore, there will be an external assistance of ₹2,100 crore from the World Bank as loan," the Cabinet statement said.

What the scheme covers

The Merite scheme will cover 275 government and government-aided technical institutions, including 175 engineering colleges and 100 polytechnics. These include selected National Institutes of Technology (NITs), state engineering colleges, affiliating technical universities (ATUs), and polytechnic institutes across various states and union territories (UTs).