SSC CGL 2025: Exam postponed to September, retest for 55,000 candidates

SSC CGL 2025: Exam postponed to September, retest for 55,000 candidates

The SSC CGL 2025 exam has been postponed to the first week of September, with retests for 55,000 candidates. This comes after huge protests over exam mismanagement and technical errors

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

SSC CGL 2025 Exam New Date: The Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), initially scheduled to start on August 13, has been postponed, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced on Friday. 
A new timetable for CGL and other upcoming exams will be posted on the Commission's official website shortly. The exam will now start in the first week of September.
 
During the Selection Post Phase 13 exam, which was administered at 194 locations across the country between July 24 and August 1, aadhaar-based verification was implemented for both candidates and exam personnel. More than 5.5 lakh of the 11.5 lakh aspirants took the test.
 

SSC CGL 2025 postponed Tier 1 exams: dates

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exams (originally)- August 13th to August 30th, 2025. 
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exams (tentative)- First week of September 2025. 

SSC Selection Post Phase XIII Exams- July 24 - August 2, 2025
Retest for affected candidates from the Selection Post Phase XIII Exam: August 29, 2025.
Admit Card for the retest available for download: August 26, 2025.
One-Time Registration (OTR) edit window for candidates: August 14 - August 31, 2025.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam postponed: Official statements 

This change coincides with SSC's transition to a new Computer-Based Examination (CBE) paradigm, as instructed by the Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Civil) 234 of 2018.  
The Commission noted that "during the conduct of the above examination, there were disruptions to certain candidates in taking the exam, owing to technical factors and operational reasons." The SSC stated that several of these candidates were identified and rescheduled in alternate shifts until August 1. "In addition, on 2nd August 2025, exams were conducted in three shifts for more such candidates identified, and about 8,000 candidates appeared for these tests," it added.
 
After this, a detailed post-exam analysis was carried out. "On analysis of the logs about all shifts held till 2nd August, about 55,000 candidates have been identified, in respect of whom, there are gaps in data, and to set the record straight, these candidates deserve the benefit of doubt," the SSC further added in its official notice. 

SSC CGL 2025 Exam postponed: About the protest 

Growing dissatisfaction is closely linked to the SSC CGL postponement. Thousands of students and teachers demonstrated under the hashtag #SSCMisManagement following the confusion surrounding the Phase XIII exam, which included cancellations, login issues, and misplaced centres. 
 
At the CGO Complex and Jantar Mantar, protesters gathered and chanted for open systems, vendor reforms, and accountability. In response, SSC promised investigations and met with delegations. While denying that the exam would be eliminated, the chairperson promised reforms and technological advancements, including the investigation of AI technologies for future equity.

SSC CGL 2025 Exams: Reason for postponement? 

The SSC was forced to act as a result of these demonstrations and issues. In addition to being reactive, the CGL delay aims to rebuild confidence. SSC intends to prevent Phase XIII failures by redesigning systems and retesting those impacted. 
 
The One Time Registration (OTR) period has been reopened by SSC from August 14 to August 31. Before applications reopen in September, candidates can correct their personal information; after that, changes will not be permitted.
 

Topics : SSC result SSC exam SSC CGL

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

