AP EAMCET 2025 results out: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAMCET 2025 results on June 8. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check their results at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Students need to enter their login details, i.e., registration number, hall ticket and date of birth, to access their scores.

Additionally, candidates can receive their scorecards via WhatsApp by sending their roll number to 9552300009.

AP EAMCET 2025 results: Pass percentage

This year, a total of 2.64 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering stream, out of which 1.89 lakh passed, leading to the pass percentage of 71.65 per cent. While in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 67,700 students cleared the exam out of 75,400, taking the pass rate to 89.8 per cent.

How to check AP EAMCET 2025 results? Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP EAMCET 2025 results 2025: Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the AP EAMCET 2025 results link.

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The AP EAMCET results 2025 will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and print a copy for future use. AP EAMCET 2025 results: Counselling process Candidates who qualify will move on to the counselling stage. Here are the steps: Registration: Complete the online registration for counselling.

Choice filling & locking: Log in and select your preferred colleges and courses. Make sure to lock your choices.

Seat allotment: Seats will be allotted based on rank, preferences, and availability.

Fee payment: Pay the required admission fee within the given deadline.

College reporting: Report to the assigned college with original documents for verification. Minimum Qualifying Marks General category: Minimum 25% of the total marks required to qualify.