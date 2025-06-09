Home / Education / News / AP EAMCET 2025 results out: Check scores, pass percentage & next steps

AP EAMCET 2025 results out: Check scores, pass percentage & next steps

The APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2025 results. Candidates can check their results through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET, using their login credentials

Results, Exam results
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AP EAMCET 2025 results out: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAMCET 2025 results on June 8. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check their results at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.  
Students need to enter their login details, i.e., registration number, hall ticket and date of birth, to access their scores.
  Additionally, candidates can receive their scorecards via WhatsApp by sending their roll number to 9552300009.

AP EAMCET 2025 results: Pass percentage

This year, a total of 2.64 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering stream, out of which 1.89 lakh passed, leading to the pass percentage of 71.65 per cent. While in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 67,700 students cleared the exam out of 75,400, taking the pass rate to 89.8 per cent.

How to check AP EAMCET 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP EAMCET 2025 results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the AP EAMCET 2025 results link.
  • Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • Submit the details.
  • The AP EAMCET results 2025 will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and print a copy for future use.

AP EAMCET 2025 results: Counselling process

Candidates who qualify will move on to the counselling stage. Here are the steps:
  • Registration: Complete the online registration for counselling.
  • Choice filling & locking: Log in and select your preferred colleges and courses. Make sure to lock your choices.
  • Seat allotment: Seats will be allotted based on rank, preferences, and availability.
  • Fee payment: Pay the required admission fee within the given deadline.
  • College reporting: Report to the assigned college with original documents for verification.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General category: Minimum 25% of the total marks required to qualify.
SC/ST candidates: No minimum qualifying marks.
 
Rank cards have also been released alongside the results, based on a 75:25 weightage — 75% from the EAMCET score and 25% from Class 12 board marks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, plans to make 'AI-native universities'

Bakrid school holiday 2025: Schools to remain shut in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

NEET PG 2025 to be held on August 3 in single shift as SC approves delay

DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2025 released at btelinx.in; details here

AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 declared today at aiimsexams.ac.in

Topics :Andhra Pradeshexam resultsResultsAP EAMCETStudentengineeringAgricultureEntrance Exams

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story