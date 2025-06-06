Bakrid school holiday 2025: Schools to remain shut in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated across India on Saturday, June 7, 2025, marking one of the most significant Islamic festivals in the country.

The day honours the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of devotion to God. Across India and in many parts of the world, the festival is observed with community prayers, the symbolic sacrifice of animals, and generous acts of charity.

In line with the celebration, schools, colleges, government offices, banks, and several public institutions will remain closed in many states, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the date has been officially confirmed.

School and college closures on Bakrid Most schools and colleges across the country are expected to be closed on Saturday, 7 June 2025, in observance of Bakrid. The holiday was confirmed based on local moon sightings. South Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also celebrating the festival on Saturday. It is also noteworthy to mention that the educational institutions will follow state notifications regarding closure on the festival. Kerala changes Bakrid holiday to 7 June The Kerala government has officially announced that Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June 2025. This change was made on Thursday, 5 June, after reports showed the festival would fall a day later than originally expected.