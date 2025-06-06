AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 to be released today at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has not released the AIIMS B.SC Nuring results 2025. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the B.Sc. (H) Nursing examination can check and download their results through the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The board conducted the written examination on June 1, 2025, and the board is likely to release the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 today, June 6, 2025.

AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025: Date and time

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to release the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 today, June 6, 2025. However, the institute has not shared any official results time.

How to check and download the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 link.

Candidates need to enter their login details.

Click on the submit button, and the results will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and print a copy for future reference. The AIIMS B.SC Nursing exam consists of one paper, which lasts for 2 hours. The test consists of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.