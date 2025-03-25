Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2025: Check full list and prize money this year

The Bihar Board Inter results were announced today by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar. Anand Kishore, the chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), revealed the results for the science, arts, commerce, and vocational streams as well as the names of the top scorers, the pass rate, and other information.

Students in BSEB Class 12 can view their results on the official websites, interbiharboard.com and interresult2025.com. To get immediate result updates on their phones or email addresses, BSEB students can pre-register.

Also Read: BSEB Inter results 2025: State doubles cash prizes, awards for toppers This year, 12,92,313 students registered for the Inter exams, which were held at 1,677 locations throughout Bihar. There are 6,41,847 females and 6,50,466 boys among them.

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025: Steps to Check Online

- Go to the official website results.biharboard.com

- Press on the Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 link

- Fill in your Roll Number and other required details

- Submit the Details and view your scorecard

- Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Check via SMS

By taking the following actions, students can also receive their results via SMS in case of the official website experiences high traffic:

- Open the messaging app on your phone

- Type BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER

- Send the message to 56263

BSEB Inter Result 2025: Cash Prizes and Awards for Top Performing Students

The top five students in each of the three streams – arts, commerce, and science – in the Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2025 will receive awards and cash prizes.

1st Rank: Students will be awarded INR 2 lakhs

2nd Rank: Students will be given INR 1.5 lakhs

3rd Rank: Student will be awarded INR 1 lakh

4th, 5th Rank: Students will be given INR 30,000.

BSEB Inter Class 12 Bihar Board Results 2025: Pass percentage stream-wise

The science and arts streams have a pass percentage of 89.50 and 82.75 percent, respectively, while the commerce stream has a pass percentage of 94.77 percent. This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.56 percent.

Bihar Board Class 12 Toppers List 2025:

• Arts stream topper: Ankita Kumari and Saqib Shah

• Commerce stream topper: Roshni Kumari

• Science stream topper: Priya Jaiswal.

Bihar Board 12th Science List 2025:

Rank 1: Priya Jaiswal – 484 marks (96.8%)

Rank 2: Akash Kumar – 480 marks (96%)

Rank 3: Ravi Kumar – 478 marks (95.6%)

Rank 4: Anupriya – 477 marks (95.4%)

Rank 4: Prashant Kumar – 477 marks (95.4%)

Rank 5: Atul Kumar Maurya – 476 marks (95.2%)

Rank 5: Ankit Kumar – 476 marks (95.2%)

Rank 5: Varsha Rani – 476 marks (95.2%).

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers list 2025:

Rank 1: Raushani Kumari – 475 marks (95%)

Rank 2: Antra Khushi – 473 marks (94.6%)

Rank 3: Shrishti Kumari – 471 marks (94.2%)

Rank 4: Nishant Raj – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 4: Nidhi Sharma – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 4: Aditi Sonkar – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 5: Anshu Kumari – 469 marks (93.8%).

Bihar Board 12th Arts toppers list 2025:

Rank 1: Ankita Kumari – 473 marks (94.6%)

Rank 1: Shakib Shah – 473 marks (94.6%)

Rank 2: Anushka Kumari – 471 marks (94.2%)

Rank 3: Rokaiya Fatma – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 3: Arti Kumari – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 3: Saniya Kumari – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 4: Ankit Kumar – 469 marks (93.8%)

Rank 5: Anshu Rani – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Chandramani Lal – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Rishu Kumar – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Sanjana Kumari – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Tanu Kumari – 468 marks (93.6%)

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Passing percentage To pass the BSEB Class 12 exams, students should meet these requirements: Theory Exams: At least 33% marks in every subject. Practical Exams: A minimum of 40% marks. Students should pass both theory and practical exams to qualify. Rank 5: Archana Mishra – 468 marks (93.6%).

BSEB Inter Class 12 Bihar 2025: Exam dates

The dates of the 2025 BSEB 12th exams were February 1–15, in accordance with the published BSEB Inter exam schedule. Two shifts were scheduled for the 2025 BSEB Intermediate Annual Examination: the first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

The date of the Bihar Board 12th practical test in 2025 was also published by BSEB. The dates of the 2025 BSEB Intermediate Practical Examinations were January 10–20. From November 11 to 18, 2024, school-level BSEB 12th sent-up exams were also held.