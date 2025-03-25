Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / BSEB Inter results 2025: State doubles cash prizes, awards for toppers

BSEB Inter results 2025: State doubles cash prizes, awards for toppers

Students securing top positions in the Bihar Board results 2025 will receive cash prizes and rewards from the state government. This time, the board has doubled the prize money

College students, students

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSEB Inter  Toppers Prize Money: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is set to release the BSEB Inter Class 12 results today at 1:15 pm. Students can check their results through the official websites - interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.
 
Every year, BSEB releases a list of the top 10 students in each stream after conducting topper interviews for the final verification. The government has doubled the cash rewards for top performers this year.
 
Based on the interviews, each shortlisted topper faces a panel of 13–14 examiners and answers 30–40 subject-related questions and basic English queries and their handwriting is also checked for any mismatches. In case any discrepancies are found, their ranking is changed accordingly.
 

BSEB Inter Toppers 2025 Prize Money According to Postion: 

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 First Rank

Students who secure the first rank in the BSEB board exams (Class 12) receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Earlier, this price used to be Rs 1 lakh.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 second rank 

Students achieving the second position get a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. (revised from Rs 75,000)  ALSO READ | Bihar Board class 12 result: How to check scorecard through SMS, DigiLocker

Also Read

Bihar board 2025

Bihar board 2025: Admit card for Class 10 released, Class 12 to come soon

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 78,000; Nifty near 23,700; PSB, metal, pharma, oil drag 1%

Colgate Palmolive hits 52-week low; slips 40% from Oct high on soft demand

Colgate Palmolive hits 52-week low; slips 40% from Oct high on soft demand

GT vs PBKS playing 11

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS playing 11; Gill and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

Lava Shark

Lava Shark with 50MP camera, 120Hz display launched at Rs 6,999: Specs

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 Third Rank

Students securing third rank get a prize money of Rs 1 lakh. (revised from Rs 50,000)

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12 Fourth to Tenth Rank

Students ranked from fourth to tenth in the BSEB exam earn a prize money of Rs 30,000, an increase from Rs 15,000. Along with cash prizes, the top-ranking students will also get a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.

BSEB Inter Result 2025: Enhanced scholarships for high achievers

For top performers, BSEB has revised their scholarship scheme under the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship for top-performing students in the 2025 exams. The initiative aims to provide improved financial assistance helping students to excel in their studies.  ALSO READ | RTE School Admissions 2025: Registration starts today, know all the details

BSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Scholarships for top 5 rankers

As per the revised scholarship program, the top 5 rank holders in Class 12 will now receive Rs 2,500 per month (previously this amount was Rs 1,500). The duration of the scholarship will depend on the course pursued by the students after Class 12.

More From This Section

Exam results, results

Bihar Board 12th results 2025 to be released today at interbiharboard.com

RTE school admissions 2025

RTE School Admissions 2025: Registration starts today, know all the details

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Bihar Board class 12 result: How to check scorecard through SMS, DigiLocker

student, studying, education, college, kota

Georgia National University to set up varsity in Andhra at Rs 1,300 cr

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Clerk result 2025: How to check your scorecard and what's next?

Topics : BSEB Bihar Board result Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon