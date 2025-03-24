Home / Education / News / SBI Clerk result 2025: How to check your scorecard and what's next?

SBI Clerk result 2025: How to check your scorecard and what's next?

The SBI clerk preliminary results for 2025 will shortly be available on the SBI website at sbi.co.in. The purpose of this recruitment exam is to fill 8,773 positions in various Indian branches

State Bank of India, SBI
State Bank of India (Source: SBI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
It is anticipated that the State Bank of India (SBI) would shortly release the 2025 SBI Clerk exam results. The SBI Clerk preliminary results for 2025 are going to be announced before the end of this month, based on the pattern from the previous year, according to reports. In addition to the SBI Clerk 2025 results, the cutoffs for each state and category will be made public.
 
Since the main 2025 exam is set for March or April, the results of the SBI Clerk preliminary exam may be revealed at any time. On the official website at sbi.co.in, candidates who took the preliminary exam on February 22, 27, and 28 can view their results. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
 
Step 2: Press on the 'Careers' section and then visit the 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Result.'
 
Step 3: After this, press on the result link and then fill in the essential details.
 
Step 4: Download the SBI Clerk prelims result 2025 and take a printout of the same for later.

Also Read

Indian banks must continue to innovate, boost efficiency: Finance Minister

RBI may use CRR as regulatory tool, repo rate cuts likely in 2025: SBI

SBI PO recruitment: Notification for 600 probationary officer posts out

SBI Clerk 2024 Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

Premium

SBI's business may hit Rs 100 trillion in FY26, says Chairman CS Setty

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Salary

1. Basic pay: Rs 19,900/-
 
2. Gross salary: Rs 29,000-Rs 32,000/month
 
3. Perks and benefits: DA, HRA, medical allowance, provident fund and pension schemes.
 
4. Career growth: Clerk-Officer-Branch manager.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Cut-off and merit list

The minimum scores required for candidates to move on to the next round are outlined in these cut-off scores. The names of candidates who passed the preliminary exams will be included in the merit list, which will also be released. 

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Selection process

Preliminary exam, main exam, local language test, and final selection and appointment are the four stages of the State of Bank selection procedure. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala Governor warns against politicisation of educational institutions

BPSC exam calendar 2025 released: CCE 70th Mains exams to begin from Apr 25

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: Exam 1 answer key out, when and where to check?

IBPS SO Mains scorecard 2025 released today at ibps.in, check scores here

Samay Raina reschedules 'Unfiltered' tour amid India's Got Latent row

Topics :State Bank of India employeesexam resultssbi

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story