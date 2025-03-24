SBI Clerk result 2025: How to check your scorecard and what's next?

State Bank of India (SBI) would shortly release the 2025 SBI Clerk exam results. The SBI Clerk preliminary results for 2025 are going to be announced before the end of this month, based on the pattern from the previous year, according to reports. In addition to the SBI Clerk 2025 results, the cutoffs for each state and category will be made public. It is anticipated that the(SBI) would shortly release the 2025 SBI Clerk exam results. The SBI Clerk preliminary results for 2025 are going to be announced before the end of this month, based on the pattern from the previous year, according to reports. In addition to the SBI Clerk 2025 results, the cutoffs for each state and category will be made public.

Since the main 2025 exam is set for March or April, the results of the SBI Clerk preliminary exam may be revealed at any time. On the official website at sbi.co.in, candidates who took the preliminary exam on February 22, 27, and 28 can view their results.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Press on the 'Careers' section and then visit the 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Result.'

Step 3: After this, press on the result link and then fill in the essential details.

Step 4: Download the SBI Clerk prelims result 2025 and take a printout of the same for later.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Salary

1. Basic pay: Rs 19,900/-

2. Gross salary: Rs 29,000-Rs 32,000/month

3. Perks and benefits: DA, HRA, medical allowance, provident fund and pension schemes.

4. Career growth: Clerk-Officer-Branch manager.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Cut-off and merit list

The minimum scores required for candidates to move on to the next round are outlined in these cut-off scores. The names of candidates who passed the preliminary exams will be included in the merit list, which will also be released.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Selection process

Preliminary exam, main exam, local language test, and final selection and appointment are the four stages of the State of Bank selection procedure.