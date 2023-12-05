Home / Education / News / Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

The Bihar board announced the class 10th and 12th exam date sheet on Monday. The exam will take place in two shifts. Check all the latest exam updates here

Photo: Representative | PTI
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the class 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) exam date sheets on Monday for arts, commerce, and science streams. However, the CBSE and UP Board exam dates are still awaited.

The class 10 board exam will begin on February 15 with the Mother Tongue paper, and the examination for class 12th will begin on February 1, 2024, with Biology, Philosophy and Economics papers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The examination will take place in two shifts, from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and then from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.  Students are awarded 15 minutes to read the exam papers in each shift.

Also Read: SSC CGL 2023 final result declared, here is how to check and cut-off list

The Intermediate annual examination will begin on February 1, 2024, and will conclude on February 12, 2024. The board has also announced the date for the practical examination of class 12th, which will take place between January 10 and January 20, 2024.

For matric students, an internal assessment or practical examination will be held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

Date Shift I or II
February 15 Mother Tongue
February 16 Maths
February 17 Second Language
February 19 Social Science
February 20 Science
February 21 English
February 22  Elective
February 23 Elective

When will the BSEB Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results be announced?

The class 10th and class 12th BSEB board exam results will be announced in March/April 2024.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of the Bihar Board Inter exam for all three streams of science, commerce and arts was registered at 83.70 per cent, which was an improvement from the previous year.

Last year, the pass percentage of the Bihar Board Inter exam for all three streams, i.e., science, commerce, and arts, was 83.70 per cent, which was better than the previous year's result. 

On the other hand, the pass percentage for the matric exam was around 81.04 per cent in the last result.

Recently, the Bihar Board has released their 2024 session holiday calendar. According to the new calendar, the summer vacation in Bihar will be 30 days which has been increased from 20 days last year from April 15, 2024, to May 15, 2024.

Bihar Board has also cleared that there are no other changes in the number of holidays this year, and schools will remain open on birth anniversaries of great men. The birth or death anniversaries during the summer vacation are not separately mentioned in the calendar.

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: CBSE releases Class 10th Compartment results

BSEB Bihar STET 2023: Results may be announced today, here's how to check

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon

CBSE postpones CTET January 2024 registration deadline to November 27

SSC CGL 2023 final result declared, here is how to check and cut-off list

NEET UG 2024: NTA revises syllabus, releases FAQs, check other details here

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

Smart Cities Mission giving wings to dreams of competitive exam aspirants

DU panel to frame guidelines for review of SOL's self-learning material

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :board examsBiharCBSE board examsBSEBeducation

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story