NEET UG 2024: NTA revises syllabus, releases FAQs, check other details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the NEET UG 2024 syllabus. The NTA undergraduate is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024, according to the NTA Exam calendar.

The official announcement has confirmed that there are changes in the NEET UG syllabus for 2024, which include additional topics beyond NCERT books. Students who want to know more about the examination in detail can also visit the official website, i.e., nta.ac.in.

The updated syllabus for the NEET 2024 was uploaded on the official website in November, and the exam is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024, in 13 languages.

The agency has suggested that all the aspirants go through the revised NEET syllabus carefully and note down all the major changes. The date when 2024 registration will begin will be notified to the student in the due course on the official website.

The National Testing Agency also informed the NEET question paper in the upcoming year. The agency also clarified the changes in the syllabus and stated, “Those topics which are neither being taught anywhere in the school board nor available in the latest book of NCERT, have been deleted. The syllabus has been revised and reduced to focus on core concepts.”

Why did NTA change the NEET syllabus? The reason behind modifying NEET UG 2024, explained by NTA, is rooted in the COVID-19 situation. Due to the pandemic, many school boards have removed certain portions of the syllabus from each subject. This deleted portion across all the boards is not uniform. Considering this, the National Testing Agency received numerous requests to make some changes in the syllabus to ensure that the students are not disadvantaged. FAQs answered by NTA Here are the question and their respective answers about the syllabus of the NEET UG 2024

Is there any change in the syllabus for NEET (UG) - 2024 with respect to the previous year?

Yes, there are some changes in the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024 with respect to the previous year. Those topics which are neither being taught anywhere in the school board nor available in the latest book of NCERT, have been deleted. The syllabus has been revised and reduced to focus on core concepts.

In Unit 2 of the Biology syllabus, it is written – “of an insect (Frog)”. But Frog is not an insect.

It should be read as “of an insect and a frog”.

There are a few topics included in the updated syllabus but those are not given in the new NCERT books.

These topics have been added as these are being taught in various school boards i.e. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Bihar School Education Board, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, Nagaland Board of School Education, Board of secondary education Manipur.

Where I can access the syllabus of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG) - 2024?

NMC (National Medical Commission) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG). The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus which is available on the NMC website.

For the Academic year 2024-25, the NMC has uploaded the updated syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024.

The syllabus can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://www.nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocumentpath=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/NEET%20UG %202024_Approved_Final.pdf

The same is also available on the NTA website: www.nta.ac.in