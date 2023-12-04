CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When will CBSE release the official date sheet? According to reports, CBSE will release the timetable of classes 10th and 12th in December. However, the board has not shared any official information about it.
When was the date sheet released last year? The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the official date sheet on December 29 last year. If goes according to the past trends, the date sheet is expected to be released for students around the same time. The board can also release the date sheet earlier this year.
ALSO READ: CBSE not to award overall division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams
