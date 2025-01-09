BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 out, check last date to raise objections

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the provisional answer key of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE).

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

If any applicants have any objections to the answer key, they can submit their objections by January 16, 2025.

The 70th preliminary examination was conducted on December 13, 2024, at 911 examination centres of the state.

The re-examination of the Bapu Examination Complex Center took place on January 4, 2025, at 22 examination centers.

A committee of experts will review the candidates' objections against the provisional answer key. Once all the objections are resolved, the final answer key will be prepared accordingly.

According to the official notification, if any question is deleted, candidates will get full marks for that question.

Also Read

How to check and download the BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the answer key:

Firstly, visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, check for the "Provisional Answer Keys" link.

Then click on the “General Studies (Examination dated 13.12.2024)" link or the “General Studies (Re-Examination dated 04.01.2025)."

Thereafter the BPSC 70th Prelims answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

You can check and download the answer key and raise objections if any.

A petition was raised in the Supreme Court to cancel the exam and conduct it again. The petitioner claimed that there has been rigging in the BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam. However, the apex court dismissed the plea on Tuesday.

A bench consisting of the Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan asked the petitioner to move the Patna High Court with the grievances.