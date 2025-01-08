JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025: Jan exam slip soon at official website

The JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip is expected to be released this week. According to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official JEE Main 2025 information brochure, it was supposed to be made public in the first week of January 2025.

The city slip is anticipated to be made available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, shortly. Candidates will require their registration information, including their application number and password, in order to view and download the exam city slip.

Three days before each candidate's exam date, the JEE Main 2025 admit card will be made available. Along with their JEE Main 2025 invite card, candidates must bring passport-sized photos and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025: Dates and Time

JEE Main 2025 session Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts (morning and noon). The first shift (morning) is scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift (afternoon) will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The examination for session Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and the combined Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and B.Planning) is scheduled for January 30. The exam for both Paper 2A and Paper 2B will be held from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

JEE Mains 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that says, ‘JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip’.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: The JEE Main city intimation slip will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE Mains 2025 city intimation slip for future use.

JEE Main 2025: Marking Scheme

• Four marks are awarded for each correct answer.

• One mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

• No marks are deducted for unattempted questions.

• Each of the 25 questions in mathematics, physics, and chemistry can contribute up to a total of 100 marks per subject.

JEE Exam city intimation slip: Details included

• Candidate's Name

• Father's Name

• Date of Birth

• Application Number

• Exam Date

• Exam City

• Gender.

JEE Main 2025: Admit card

On January 20, 2025, the official JEE Main 2025 Session 1 admit cards will be made available. These will include all information, such as the exact address of the exam centre, time, and subject-specific information.

In addition to a valid photo ID, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit cards to the exam centre after downloading them from the NTA website. Without these documents, you will not be allowed to enter the exam room.