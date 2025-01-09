Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE CTET Result 2024 declared; here's how to check, download the marksheet

CBSE CTET Result 2024 declared; here's how to check, download the marksheet

CTET 2024 result Out: CBSE announced the CTET December session results today. Candidates can check and download the result through the official website, ctet.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in

teachers

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ctet december 2024 result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE CTET results 2024 today, 9 January. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their exam through the official website, i.e. ctet.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 
 
The CTET marks of Paper 1 and Paper 2 can be downloaded by candidates using their roll number through the official website. 
 
The CTET 2024 December session examination took place on December 14, 2024, in 136 cities across the country. 
 
It was conducted in two shifts. Paper 2 was conducted in shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12 noon and paper 1 took place in shift 2 from 2:30 am to 5 pm.
 
 
Candidates who cleared the CTET 2024 paper will be eligible for the teaching position for classes 1 to 5 and those who cleared the paper 2 can apply for teacher posts from classes 6 to 8.

Also Read

CBSE CTET 2024

CTET 2024: December result released at official website, steps to check

CTET 2024

CTET 2024: Answer Key released at official website; link to download

Exam, National exam

CBSE CTET admit card 2024: Check where and how to download Dec hall tickets

Exam, National exam

CTET 2024: Admit card dates confirmed on official website, check details

College students, students

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2024 is out; here's how to check and download

What after the CBSE CTET results 2024?

Candidates who have qualified for the examination can apply for the posts of PRT/TGT/PGT at schools that accept CTET marks. The certificate is mandatory to become a teacher in government schools, State Governments and Central Schools (Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, etc.).

How to download CTET Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CTET Result 2024; 
  • Firstly, visit the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the 'CTET December 2024 Result' link.
  • You can enter your roll number and date of birth.
  • Once you enter your necessary details, your exam results will appear on your screen.
  • You can also take a printout for future reference.

Download the CTET Results 2025 through Digilocker

Candidates can download their digital certificates through the Digilocker platform. You have to log in to the Digilocker website or application.
 

More From This Section

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025: Jan exam slip soon at official website

College students, students

BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 out, check last date to raise objections

Bihar board 2025

Bihar board 2025: Admit card for Class 10 released, Class 12 to come soon

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025: Admit Card released at official website, check steps to download

UGC

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card to be released shortly for Jan 9, 10 and 15 exams

Topics : CBSE CTET Entrance Exams Teachers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon